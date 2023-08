The 68th annual Morro Bay Art in the Park will be held at Morro Bay City Park on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, and Monday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Steve Powers

The event will feature about 100 participating California-based artists. For more info, visit morrobayartinthepark.com. Δ