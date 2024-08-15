Got a News Tip?
August 15, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

It's Just a Lifetime: A Portrait of Craig Nuttycombe 

By
click to enlarge MUSIC AND LIFE It's Just a Lifetime: A Portrait of Craig Nuttycombe screens at the Cambria Film Festival on Aug. 24. - PHOTO COURTESY OF TIM URSULIAK AND CARMAN COOKSON-HILLS
  • Photo Courtesy Of Tim Ursuliak And Carman Cookson-hills
  • MUSIC AND LIFE It's Just a Lifetime: A Portrait of Craig Nuttycombe screens at the Cambria Film Festival on Aug. 24.
newflicks.png

What's it rated? Unrated

When? Saturday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. ($33.98 at my805tix.com)

Where's it showing? The Cambria Center for the Arts (1350 Main St.)

Tim Ursuliak and Carman Cookson-Hills co-direct this documentary about retired handyman, local musician, and irascible character Craig Nuttycombe, who in late 1967 formed the duo Lambert & Nuttycombe with Denis Lambert, recording their A&M Records debut, At Home (1970), in Sausalito. They were going to be the West Coast's answer to Simon & Garfunkel, with their sparkling harmonies and hooky folk sounds. Shortly after a second record, As You Will (1973), they went their separate ways due to Lambert's drug addiction.

Now decades later, this deeply charming portrait of Nuttycombe, who recorded his A&M Records solo debut, It's Just a Lifetime, in 1978 before taking a long hiatus from music, offers an intimate view into the artist's life post fame. He's continued to make music on a smaller scale, and he's made a beautiful, artsy life on the Central Coast, living in a trailer park with a dog, ... always a dog.

The documentary came to be when the filmmakers lived with Nuttycombe for three weeks, documenting his memories and musings. After the screening, Nuttycombe will be joined by Bob Liepman (cello), and his former Café Musique bandmates Brynn Albanese (violin) and Duane Inglish (accordion) in concert. (87 min.) ∆

