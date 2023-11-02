Don’t miss the 15th annual New Times Music Awards on Nov. 3, at SLO Brew Rock 

For the past 14 years, we've gathered to celebrate our live music scene with the New Times Music Awards. This marks No. 15, and I'm excited to see some new performers vying for Best Live Performer this Friday, Nov. 3, at SLO Brew Rock (7 to 10 p.m.; all ages; $15 at my805tix.com).

The five genre winners—Rock/Alternative, Country/Americana/Folk, Hip-Hop, R&B/Blues, Open—will face off to see who puts on the best live show, but we'll also see performances by the Youth category winner and Best Songwriter.

READY TO SLAY Dave Tate is one of seven acts playing the 15th annual New Times Music Awards on Nov. 3, at SLO Brew Rock.

We'll present second and third place awards in the categories, Albums of the Year Awards, the Readers' Choice Award, and of course our Living Legend Award, which honors someone who's been integral to live music on the Central Coast.

As usual, Ernie Ball has graciously donated a guitar for raffle, SLO Brew Rock and Rod & Hammer will be serving up great food and libations, and you can rub shoulders with Central Coast music luminaries.

Here's this year's lineup: Elbow-Drop Sunday, 7:05 to 7:20 p.m.; Dave Tate, 7:30 to 7:45; Josh Rosenblum, 7:55 to 8:10; Sadie Jasper, 8:20 to 8:35; Max MacLaury, 8:45 to 9; Mike Healy and The Canaries, 9:10 to 9:25; and Big Sierra, 9:35 to 9:50 p.m.

Come support our local live music scene and these amazing performers.

Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Don't forget Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Daryl Hall plays on Thursday, Nov. 2 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $55 to $130 at vinaroblesamphitheatre.com), with Todd Rundgren opening. Hall, one half of Hall and Oates, delivered hits such as "You Make My Dreams," "Maneater," "I Can't Go for That," "Private Eyes," and "Rich Girl" among many others. Rundgren is a fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer know for songs such as "Hello It's Me," "Bang the Drum All Day," and "Can We Still Be Friends."

WHIP IT! New Wave heroes Devo plays Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Nov. 3, on what they’re calling their 50th anniversary farewell tour.

In high school, I played my copy of Devo's Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! album so many times I wore it out. This Friday, Nov. 3, Devo plays Vina Robles as part of their 50th anniversary farewell tour (8 p.m.; all ages; $65.50 to $85.50 at vinaroblesamphitheatre.com).

In case you can't remember half a century ago, Devo was short for de-evolution and the band's idea that instead of evolving, humankind was now regressing as evidenced by American society's dysfunction and herd mentality, which arguably, yeah, is still happening. Might as well party into oblivion!

Formed in 1973 in Akron, Ohio, the band's big breakthrough hit came on their sophomore album, Freedom of Choice, and the mega hit "Whip It," which became an MTV smash.

"Currently the band is developing a musical based on their alternate world, Spudland, populated with such characters as Booji Boy, Dr. Byrthfood, and the nefarious Rod Rooter as well as placing finishing touches on a darkly comic, DEVO origins feature film script. The band is confident that these major endeavors, when realized, will show a new generation that de-evolution is real," according to their bio.

Farewell tour? Pshaw!

Fremont Theater

Police guitarist Andy Summers plays on Friday, Nov. 3 (8 p.m.; all ages; $40.50 to $72.50 at prekindle.com) as part of his The Cracked Lens + A Missing String tour, which has featured songs such as "True Nature," "Metal Dog," "The Last Dance of Mr. X," "Roxanne," and "Spirit in the Material World."

Unknown Mortal Orchestra plays on Saturday, Nov. 4 (9 p.m.; all ages; $35 at prekindle.com). Created by the Hawaiian-New Zealand artist Ruban Nielson, collaborators include his father and brother, Chris and Kody Nielson. Their new studio album, V, "evokes blue skies, beachside cocktail bars, hotel pools, and the darkness that lurks below perfect, pristine surfaces," according to press materials. Amulets opens.

WORDSMITH Brilliant Americana singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell plays the Fremont Theater on Nov. 5, as part of his Chicago Sessions Tour.

Amazing singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell stops at the Fremont as part of his Chicago Sessions Tour on Sunday, Nov. 5 (9 p.m.; all ages; $38 to $78 at prekindle.com). The two-time Grammy winner was born in Texas but has been a Nashville staple and seminal songwriter. NPR declared him the "literarily inclined elder statesman of the Americana scene," Rolling Stone hailed him as a "country music trailblazer," and The New York Times proclaimed that his songwriting "gets better and sharper with age."

Wheeler Walker Jr. on his Spread Eagle Tour plays on Wednesday, Nov. 8 (8 p.m.; all ages; $35 at seetickets.us). "That sound you hear is the entire city of Nashville wetting their pants—some in excitement, most in fear—because Wheeler Walker Jr. is back," his bio reads. "After months in legal limbo due to his involvement in the Jan. 6, Capital riot, Wheeler's release of his album, Sex, Drugs & Country Music, has many claiming it is already the greatest country album of all time." OK, slow down, turbo. Jan. 6 is nothing to take pride in.

Comedian Chelcie Lynn on 2 Fingers and a 12 Pack tour does stand-up on Thursday, Nov. 9 (8 p.m.; 16-and-older; $32.50 to $62.50 at prekindle.com). She's perhaps best known for her 2014 sketches featuring her alter ego, Trailer Trash Tammy.

Numbskull and Good Medicine

Don't forget Austin's epic Americana, roots, blue-eyed soul, and country act The Band of Heathens with special guest Taylor Rae play The Siren on Thursday, Nov. 2 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $27 at goodmedicinepresents.com).

COUNTRY PURIST Honky-tonker Randall King plays a Numbskull and Good Medicine show at BarrelHouse Brewing Company Amphitheater on Nov. 4.

Numbskull and Good Medicine are also bringing country sensation Randall King to BarrelHouse Brewing Company Amphitheater on Saturday, Nov. 4 (6 p.m.; all ages; $25 at goodmedicinepresents.com). The country music purist can deliver honky-tonk swagger, ballads, and more. "I'm that rowdy honky-tonk artist," King said in press materials. "But I've got music and roots that go deeper than just beer-slingin' tunes. There's a lot of depth." His new album is Shot Glass.

Back at The Siren, see string bands The Lil Smokies and Town Mountain on Saturday, Nov. 4 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $25 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Expect some great bluegrass and Americana.

Finally, California-born Nashville-based singer-songwriter Emily Nenni plays on Thursday, Nov. 9, in The Siren (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 at goodmedicinepresents.com). She grew up in a family of Bay Area music nerds. "I moved to Nashville because it was homey to me," she said in press materials. "Once I got there, it was a big country music education."

The Siren

In addition to the Numbskull and Good Medicine shows, The Siren also hosts Western Swing dance quintet The Soda Crackers on Friday, Nov. 3 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; free). Get ready to boot scoot.

Punky Bay Area alt-rockers StrateJacket plays on Tuesday, Nov. 7 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $10 at tixr.com).

SLO Brew Rock

BLACK ROOSTER SOUND SLO Brew Live and (((folkYEAH!))) present Sonido Gallo Negro on Nov. 2, playing Amazonian cumbia, huayno, cumbia sonidera, boogaloo, and chicha.

SLO Brew Live and (((folkYEAH!))) present Sonido Gallo Negro on Thursday, Nov. 2 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $20 at ticketweb.com). The nine-piece instrumental combo hails from east Mexico City.

LA psych rockers Frankie and the Witch Fingers play on Saturday, Nov. 4 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $17 at ticketweb.com), summoning daemons and bewitching crowds with their bacchanalian performance. Monsterwatch and Pancho & The Wizards opens.

SLO Brew Live and (((folkYEAH!))) also present LA rock band Allah-Las on Wednesday, Nov. 8 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18 and over; $30 at ticketweb.com). Expect psychedelic garage rock and jangle pop. Sam Burton opens.

And finally, Mapache plays next Thursday, Nov. 9 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18 and over; $20 at ticketweb.com). Mix a little Gram Parsons vibe with some Grateful Dead tripping and voilà, Mapache. More on them next week.

SLOfolks presents their last shows this week when spellbinding Italian guitarist Peppino D'Agostino plays Coalesce Bookstore on Friday, Nov. 3 (7 p.m.; all ages; $25 at (805) 772-2880), and Castoro Cellars on Saturday, Nov. 4 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $25 castorocellars.com/events or call (805) 238-0725). "We would like to announce that after 40 years, SLOfolks has decided to call it a wrap," organizers announced. "It's been an incredible run, and we thank you for your support!" Δ

