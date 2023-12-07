Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite

December 07, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Cal Poly Caroling Group visits St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church 

By

Guests of an upcoming Dec. 9 event at the St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church in San Luis Obispo can look forward to a free performance of Christmas carols from the Cal Poly Caroling Group. Christmas cookies and hot chocolate will be available for attendees after the concert, which will begin at 6:30 p.m.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHELE CANTRELL
  • Photo Courtesy Of Michele Cantrell

Audience members will be invited to sing along with the Cal Poly Caroling Group's featured carolers during the performance. For more details, call (805) 546-8337. The St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church is located at 232 E. Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo. Δ

Did you find this article valuable? Tell us more about what you'd like to see from us by taking a quick 5-minute survey. Your answers will give us critical insight into what you expect (and want!) from New Times.

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Quiz Lady Read More

  2. PCPA's Elf: The Musical delivers heaps of holiday hilarity Read More

  3. All the Light We Cannot See brings Anthony Doerr's 2014 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel to the small screen Read More

  4. Psychobilly surf rock acts Nekromantix and Messer Chups play The Siren on Dec. 3 Read More

  5. The Killer Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation