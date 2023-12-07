Cal Poly Caroling Group visits St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church 

[{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle CC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "8", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "12" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "18", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "22" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC09 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleLC09300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "28", "component": "3252660", "requiredCountToDisplay": "32" }]
Guests of an upcoming Dec. 9 event at the St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church in San Luis Obispo can look forward to a free performance of Christmas carols from the Cal Poly Caroling Group. Christmas cookies and hot chocolate will be available for attendees after the concert, which will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Audience members will be invited to sing along with the Cal Poly Caroling Group's featured carolers during the performance. For more details, call (805) 546-8337. The St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church is located at 232 E. Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo. Δ
Did you find this article valuable? Tell us more about what you'd like to see from us by taking a quick 5-minute survey. Your answers will give us critical insight into what you expect (and want!) from New Times.