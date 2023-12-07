Cal Poly Caroling Group visits St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church 

Guests of an upcoming Dec. 9 event at the St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church in San Luis Obispo can look forward to a free performance of Christmas carols from the Cal Poly Caroling Group. Christmas cookies and hot chocolate will be available for attendees after the concert, which will begin at 6:30 p.m.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Michele Cantrell

Audience members will be invited to sing along with the Cal Poly Caroling Group's featured carolers during the performance. For more details, call (805) 546-8337. The St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church is located at 232 E. Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo. Δ

