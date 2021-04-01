Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

News Wire

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Carbajal, Senate colleagues request transparency in Space Command headquarter selection process

Posted By on Thu, Apr 1, 2021 at 9:01 AM

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) and California's senators are requesting transparency in the Department of Defense’s upcoming process for determining STARCOM’s Headquarters after the department’s U.S. Space Command decisions left them with questions.

click to enlarge BASING DECISIONS U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) is asking for transparency in the future STARCOM headquarter selection process after Vandenberg Air Force Base was removed as a finalist for unclear reasons. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SALUD CARBAJAL’S OFFICE
  • PHOTO COURTESY OF SALUD CARBAJAL’S OFFICE
  • BASING DECISIONS U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) is asking for transparency in the future STARCOM headquarter selection process after Vandenberg Air Force Base was removed as a finalist for unclear reasons.
In 2019, Vandenberg Air Force Base was initially selected as a finalist for the U.S. Space Command Headquarters.

“The governors of Texas and Florida balked at that: Their areas were not included,” Carbajal said. “So there was a whole new process that ensued, and in 2020, there was a new list of finalists that were unveiled. Lo and behold, Vandenberg Air Force Base was removed from the list, and bases in Texas and Florida were added.”

Carbajal and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) sent requests to the department asking for transparency over the selection process, and now the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General is conducting a review of the decision.

The Space Force will soon embark on a selection process to pick a location for its new Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM). Carbajal, Feinstein, and Sen. Alex Padilla (D-California), want to ensure that the process is more transparent this time around.

The lawmakers penned a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier this month requesting that the basing decision process for STARCOM be more clear, and urged the department to consider Vandenberg Air Force Base for the headquarters.

“We believe that Vandenberg AFB will be a top-tier candidate due to its existing training assets, including the 533d Training Squadron,” the letter said. “We look forward to learning more about the methodology that will be used in this basing decision and respectfully request that you give Vandenberg AFB all due consideration during the evaluation process.”

Carbajal said the search for STARCOM’s headquarters is expected to kick off in the near future, though he wasn’t aware of an exact timeline.



“We want to get ahead of the process by putting them on notice that Vandenberg is uniquely and exceptionally situated and qualified for the STAR Command that will be based in the United States,” Carbajal said.

One of those unique qualifications is that Vandenberg hosts the 533d Training Squadron, which already trains Air Force and Space Force personnel in space systems.

“We think Vandenberg Air Force Base is absolutely, perfectly equipped as probably the best candidate to be considered when they decide to move forward with this strategic process,” Carbajal said.

He added that if STARCOM headquarters were on the base, the local community would benefit from the new jobs and people it brings to the area. Δ

—Malea Martin
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News Wire

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. SLO and Santa Barbara counties stay in red tier Read More

  2. Morro Bay discusses battery plant Read More

  3. Rescue money: SLO County and its cities are getting $85 million in federal stimulus funds, but there are rules on how to spend it Read More

  4. Cambria's advanced water treatment facility gets a new name, but the project's future use is still debated Read More

  5. Activists say DA's requested gag order will silence protesters Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation