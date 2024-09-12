Got a News Tip?
September 12, 2024 Special Issues & Guides » Student Guide

Student Guide 2024 

By

Renters' rights, a leg up for high schoolers, packaging potatoes, writing emails, and an inclusive campus in this year's annual Student Guide issue.

Renters, you have rights



A guide to your basic rights and helpful resources

BY GLEN STARKEY


Glimpse the future



Cal Poly’s Upward Bound program gives underserved high schoolers a shot at attending college

BY BULBUL RAJAGOPAL


A fresh starch



A group of six Cal Poly students designed a new way to sustainably package potatoes

BY LIBBEY HANSON


Email as art



Tips for sending emails to professors and professionals

BY TAYLOR O’CONNOR


Community for all



Cuesta College opens new Affinity Center to help connect students to campus resources

BY SAMANTHA HERRERA

Read the entire issue here.




