Student Guide 2024 

Renters' rights, a leg up for high schoolers, packaging potatoes, writing emails, and an inclusive campus in this year's annual Student Guide issue.
A guide to your basic rights and helpful resources
BY GLEN STARKEY
Cal Poly’s Upward Bound program gives underserved high schoolers a shot at attending college
BY BULBUL RAJAGOPAL
A group of six Cal Poly students designed a new way to sustainably package potatoes
BY LIBBEY HANSON
Tips for sending emails to professors and professionals
BY TAYLOR O’CONNOR
Cuesta College opens new Affinity Center to help connect students to campus resources
BY SAMANTHA HERRERA