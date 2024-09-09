A Guided Tour of Local Artists and Their Creative Spaces

It is time for the Open Studios Art Tour! Throughout two weekends, artists open their working studios to the public and showcase their unique processes and creations. Travel the county and witness the artwork of artists across varied mediums, including glass works, woodcarving, jewelry design, sculpture, and painting. Talk with local artists and soak in the surroundings that inspire them.

This event is free and you will create your own selfguided tour using this catalog… Check out page 41 in the catalog to start planning!

SLO County Arts Council is an arts and culture nonprofi t. Our mission is to advance the visual, literary and performing arts through programs that promote public access to the arts, arts in educational settings, local arts planning and collaboration, and opportunities for artists and arts organizations. For the past twenty-six years, we’ve proudly supported artists in sharing their talents and expertise with our extended community during the Open Studios Art Tour. We hope you enjoy this cherished event and fi nd more ways to be involved through our other programs and offerings.

SLO Co Tasting Tours is partnering with us to offer a chance to win a $100 wine tasting stipend and free guided wine and art tour during Open Studios Art Tour. Purchase raffl e tickets for a chance to win on our website.