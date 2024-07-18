Got a News Tip?
July 18, 2024 Special Issues & Guides » Get Outside

Get Outside - Summer/Fall 2024 

The Central Coast Guide to Everything Outside

By

Troubled trails

Motorcycles have been riding in the Salinas Riverbed for as long as anyone can remember, but an uptick in incidents with other trail users in Atascadero and homeowners along the riverbed has law enforcement focused on illegal riders on the Juan Bautista de Anza Historic Trail. In this issue, we talk to stakeholders about the conflict on the multi-use trail. We also head out of Morro Bay on kayaks, eat a Jalama burger near Lompoc, talk to a Cal Poly student about a summer of summits, and find a local rock face with Queer Ascents. You can read about national parks and rock climbing near you, a local winery representing U.S. Sailing, acorn flour, and the last few months of free state parks passes. This issue is full of the things that will prevent your summer from being a bummer!

—Camillia Lanham, Editor

The Winter/Spring issue of Get Outside will publish in February 2025. Contact the editorial department at [email protected] and contact the advertising department at [email protected].










Get Outside - Summer/Fall Issue

COVER STORY

PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM

By Camillia Lanham



TRAILBLAZING
click to enlarge go-trailblazer-npdrive-sequioa-sf2024.jpg



National parks
By Camillia Lanham




click to enlarge go2-trailblazing-kayak-sf2024.jpg



Aquatic custodians
By Bulbul Rajagopal



click to enlarge go-trailblazing-climbing-routes-bishops.bouldering-sf2024.jpg



Central Coast routes
By Taylor O'Connor





OUTDOOR KITCHEN

click to enlarge go-kitchen-1-jalama_burger___burger-sf2024.jpg



Jalama burger
By Caleb Wiseblood

click to enlarge getoutside1-outdoorkitchen-sextantsail-sf2024.jpg



Sextant Wines
By Bulbul Rajagopal









click to enlarge getoutside-outdoorkitchen-acorn-sf2024-5.jpg




The acorn diet
By Samantha Herrera





FEATURES

click to enlarge go-feature__cal_poly_climber_easymox_by_ross_james_wallette__july.jpg



100 summits
By Glen Starkey

click to enlarge getoutside1-features-ecoburial-sf2024.jpg




Evergreen ending
By Bulbul Rajagopal

click to enlarge getoutside-features-queerascents-sf2024.cricket.jpg




More than a sport
By Taylor O'Connor

GEAR HUB

click to enlarge 1getoutside-gearhub-librarypass-sf2024.jpg



One more summer
By Taylor O'Connor

COURTESY PHOTO BY RON VECENTE
  COURTESY PHOTO BY RON VECENTE


Take the plunge
By Taylor O'Connor





Get Outside is published and distributed throughout Northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County twice a year.

1010 Marsh St.
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
(805) 546-8208
Get Outside © 2024
A New Times publication

