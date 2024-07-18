Get Outside - Summer/Fall 2024 

Troubled trails

Motorcycles have been riding in the Salinas Riverbed for as long as anyone can remember, but an uptick in incidents with other trail users in Atascadero and homeowners along the riverbed has law enforcement focused on illegal riders on the Juan Bautista de Anza Historic Trail. In this issue, we talk to stakeholders about the conflict on the multi-use trail. We also head out of Morro Bay on kayaks, eat a Jalama burger near Lompoc, talk to a Cal Poly student about a summer of summits, and find a local rock face with Queer Ascents. You can read about national parks and rock climbing near you, a local winery representing U.S. Sailing, acorn flour, and the last few months of free state parks passes. This issue is full of the things that will prevent your summer from being a bummer!

—Camillia Lanham, Editor

Get Outside - Summer/Fall Issue

COVER STORY

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM

By Camillia Lanham







TRAILBLAZING

By Camillia Lanham

By Bulbul Rajagopal

By Taylor O'Connor

OUTDOOR KITCHEN

By Caleb Wiseblood











By Bulbul Rajagopal



By Samantha Herrera







FEATURES

By Glen Starkey













By Bulbul Rajagopal









By Taylor O'Connor









GEAR HUB

By Taylor O'Connor













click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO BY RON VECENTE



Take the plunge

By Taylor O'Connor















