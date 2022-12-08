Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 08, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Zola 

By
click to enlarge MIXED SIGNALS Exotic dancers Stefani (Riley Keough, left) and Zola (Taylour Paige) road trip to Florida to work a lucrative club but quickly discover they're at cross purposes, in Zola, streaming on Showtime. - PHOTO COURTESY OF KILLER FILMS
  • Photo Courtesy Of Killer Films
  • MIXED SIGNALS Exotic dancers Stefani (Riley Keough, left) and Zola (Taylour Paige) road trip to Florida to work a lucrative club but quickly discover they're at cross purposes, in Zola, streaming on Showtime.

What's it rated? R

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Showtime

underrated.png

You'd be forgiven if you've never heard of Zola. It debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020 and had a limited theatrical release in 2021, but despite being nominated for and winning a raft of awards, it's drifted into obscurity. Frankly, it deserves recognition.

The story, written by director Janicza Bravo and playwright Jeremy O. Harris, is based on a 2015 viral Twitter thread by Aziah "Zola" King that was chronicled in the Rolling Stone article "Zola Tells All: The Real Story Behind the Greatest Striper Saga Ever Tweeted" by David Kushner. It's a dark, twisted story about a segment of America's sexual underbelly.

Zola (Taylour Paige) is a waitress and part-time dancer who meets crass fellow dancer Stefani (Riley Keough), who convinces Zola to join her; her "roommate," X (Colman Domingo); and her dimwitted boyfriend, Derrek (Nicholas Braun), on a road trip from Detroit to Tampa, where she's promised a fat payday for dancing at a club. Instead, Zola is caught up in a prostitution scheme that requires every bit of her wits to navigate. It's like watching a really well-written and acted train wreck unfold. (86 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Atascadero author and curator Gordon L. Fuglie releases the definitive book on architect Julia Morgan Read More

  2. Guitar master Deke Dickerson plays The Siren on Dec. 8 Read More

  3. SLO Gallery focuses on the details, showcases Central Coast artists Read More

  4. SLOMA's new mixed-media exhibit, Dirty Laundry, comments on fast fashion's fallout Read More

  5. The Outfit Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation