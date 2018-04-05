Zest it up hosts watercolors and finance workshop for women 

Challenge yourself to be creative and logical all in the same night at the Watercolor and Wine Workshop at Zest It Up in Atascadero on April 10.

The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and includes arts and finance. Come and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine and learn the fundamentals of watercolor while working on wall paintings, notecards, and more.

The night will also include a little left brain thinking as attendees learn about being a woman in today's financial world.

The event is free, but registration is required. Visit eventbrite.com to sign up. All attendees must be 21 and older. Δ