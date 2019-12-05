Zest it Up holds holiday floral workshop 

Monterey Street Market in San Luis Obispo will host Zest it Up's Holiday Floral Arranging Workshop on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. Participants of the class can enjoy wine and snacks while learning about floral design techniques. The subject matter of the course focuses on winter seasonal blooms and covers tips on how to incorporate native plants into gorgeous floral arrangements.

Admission to the workshop is $65 and tickets are available in advance at my805tix.com. Monterey Street Market is located at 1234 Monterey St. Visit zestitup.com for more info. Δ