Youth Legacy winner announced 

The California Mid-State Fair and the James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Fund announced that 17-year-old Isaac Lopez is the winner of the inaugural Youth Legacy Project and Scholarship of $20,000. Lopez will be entering his senior year this fall at Shandon High School. The contest was open to all high school sophomores and juniors planning to participate in several agriculture-related events at the Mid-State Fair.

"I was impressed that Isaac will be a first-generation college student," said Bill Kellogg, a member of the selection committee. "The opportunity to receive this $20,000 scholarship has the potential to change the course of his life forever."

A fundraising event to benefit the James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Fund takes place at the California Mid-State Fair on Saturday, July 27. For more information on the scholarship, visit jwbylf.org or midstatefair.com. Δ