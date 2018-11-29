Got a News Tip?
November 29, 2018 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Youth ballet presents annual 'Babes in Toyland' production 

The Coastal Chamber Youth Ballet (CCYB) presents its 11th annual production of Babes in Toyland on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m. at the Clark Center For The Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande. More than 60 support performers accompany CCYB's youth company dancers for this fairy tale ballet. General admission is $30. Tickets for seniors are $25 and for children under age 18 are $20.

The Clark Center also hosts a special fairy tale party for children to meet and greet the Babes in Toyland cast members on Dec. 1 at 1:30 p.m. and Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m. The party includes free photo opportunities, treats, a story time with Mother Goose, and more. Visit clarkcenter.org for more information. Δ

