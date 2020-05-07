Got a News Tip?
May 07, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Youth Arts Foundation seeks donations for its fund drive 

In light of the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation's (PRYAF) cancellation of its annual Barn Bash and Dance Fundraiser, which was scheduled to take place on May 9, the foundation is seeking out donors to support its COVID-19 Response Youth Arts Fund Drive. The new fundraiser was created to bridge the funding gap between the Barn Bash, which was expected to raise more than $40,000, and other canceled or postponed events to be hosted by PRYAF.

The foundation's current goal is to raise a total of $105,000, in order to support its free visual and performing arts education for local youth during the remainder of 2020. All donors of the Youth Arts Fund Drive will automatically be entered into a drawing for two tickets to the PRYAF's Dining with the Arts Gala, which is tentatively planned to take place on Oct. 3.

Online charitable contributions can be made at pryaf.org/donate. Donors can also choose to mail check donations to P.O. Box 4699, Paso Robles, CA 93447. For more details, call (805) 238-5825. Δ

