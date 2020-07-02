Your vote matters 

It's no coincidence that we chose the Fourth of July to kick off our San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party's (SLOCDP) get out the vote campaign. As we celebrate our nation's independence, reaffirm our commitment to democracy, and reflect on the history of our nation, in order to truly commemorate our country's birth—and realize our noble ideals—we must pull together and put in the work.

We must put in the work to remember the removed anti-slavery provisions in the original draft of our Declaration of Independence. We must put in the work to actively defend our democracy from the few who today are trying to suppress our right to vote. We must put in the work to fight those who night and day are trying to divide us. We must put in the work to come together for a chance to heal and to mend our nation's soul.

The threat of voter suppression is very real in every state in the union, even here in lovely San Luis Obispo County. A faction of radicals is leading the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the California Republican Party to sue the state of California in an attempt to curtail our right to vote by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic, a process that will protect public health. Instead of embracing democracy, they seem to fear it.

Now is the time for positive action. On the Fourth of July, there will be only 122 days until the last votes are cast on Nov 3. So, the goal of our get out the vote campaign is both ambitious and straightforward: We will contact every registered voter in the county to have a conversation about this historic election, and about how simple and secure it's going to be to vote by mail when ballots arrive in our mailboxes in early October.

Thanks to the SLOCDP get out the vote campaign, phones will ring up and down the Central Coast, from San Miguel to Nipomo, from Morro Bay to Shandon, and every community in between. Right now, you can join the get out the vote effort by going to slocdp.org/gotv and signing up to be a volunteer. It's fun and deeply rewarding. You can help get out the vote from anywhere, including the comfort of your home, and at your own pace.

As we commemorate our independence, it's instructive to remember that King George III paid a steep price—as will despots of any era—when he suppressed America's 13 colonies' citizens' right to vote. A courageous rebellion against a narcissist, mad tyrant gave us the United States of America, and now it's our duty to put in the work to defend it by exercising our right to vote this fall. Every single vote matters.

Let's get out the vote! Δ

Rita Casaverde is the chair of the San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party. Send comments through the editor at clanham@newtimesslo.com.