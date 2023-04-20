Got a News Tip?
April 20, 2023 Opinion » Letters

Yes, Donegan, Dems worry about the wrong things 

John Donegan made an excellent point in his opinion piece last week ("Prosecuting Trump," April 13). Democrats are too worried about justice and accountability, and not worried enough about what centrists think. Low-level felonies are just a normal part of presidential politics, and it's enlightening to hear this from a retired attorney. When all the Democrats got together and voted to charge Trump with falsifying business records, I should have shown a little self-control, not wet my pants, and voted the other way. But for the crimes of inciting the Jan. 6 attacks, election fraud, wire fraud, colluding with Russia, and then obstructing the FBI's investigation, etc., well, that's another matter.

Mike Diaz

SLO

