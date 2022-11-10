click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Creative Engine Entertainment And Entertainment One

SECRET KEEPERS (Left to right) Plane crash survivors Misty (Christina Ricci), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), Taissa (Tawny Cypress), and Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) struggle to keep their lives together decades after the tragedy that killed their high school soccer teammates, in Yellowjackets, streaming on Showtime.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2021-present

Where's it showing? Showtime

I'm a little late to this party, but we just figured out that for a few dollars more a month we could add Showtime to our Paramount subscription. I'd heard the buzz about this show, and now I know it's true: This is an engaging, well-written, and superbly acted and directed thriller that has me hungry for the second season, coming next year.

Created by the writing team of Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (The Originals, Narcos, Dispatched from Elsewhere), the series follows a talented New Jersey high school girls' soccer team in 1996 as they fly to Seattle for a national tournament. Somewhere over Canada, the plane crashes, leaving the team stranded deep in the wilderness. The series cuts between the girls in the woods trying to survive the Canadian wilds, and the few ultimate survivors in 2021 trying to go about their lives amid prurient interest in their survival story, which they've kept to themselves for more than 20 years.

Some dark, Lord of the Flies-level things happened to these women in those woods, things that perhaps border on the supernatural, events that hardened and scarred the survivors in twisted ways. Their sense of morality has been compromised, and yet we empathize with them and can't look away. (11 approximately one-hour episodes) Δ