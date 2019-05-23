Got a News Tip?
May 23, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Years and years 

By

Happy anniversary: Justin Vineyards and Winery is celebrating 30 years of Justin cabernet sauvignon with the release of the 2017 Justin cabernet sauvignon. In the early 1980s, founder Justin Baldwin planted his cabernet vines, releasing the first 100 percent cab in 1988. Complementing aromas of black fruit and spice, the 2017 cab is dry with black cherry and cassis, baking spice, and—of course—a little bit of oak ($28 at local wine retailers or online at justinwine.com) ... Mint + Craft rings in its second anniversary with a weekend of festivities on June 1 and 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live music from the Gipsy All Stars and Shawn Clark and Chris Chavez. You can enter to win a grand raffle prize of dinner every week for the entire year, plus the proceeds go to support the Foodbank Coalition of SLO County. But wait, there's more! You can also enter a mercantile raffle showcasing artisanal, handcrafted products by making a purchase at Mint + Craft from May 26 to June 2 (visit the event's eventbrite.com page to learn more; Mint + Craft is located at 848 Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo). Δ

Editor Camillia Lanham has yet to win a raffle prize. Send your favorite nibbles to clanham@newtimesslo.com.

