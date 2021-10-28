Got a News Tip?
October 28, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Y: The Last Man 

By
click to enlarge HE'S NO. 1 After a worldwide plague that kills all males, Yorick (Ben Schnetzer, left) is the last living man, protected by Agent 355 (Ashley Romans), who's trying to get him to San Francisco and a science lab that might hold the secret to repopulation, in Y: The Last Man, screening on Hulu. - PHOTO COURTESY OF COLOR FORCE AND FX PRODUCTIONS
  • Photo Courtesy Of Color Force And Fx Productions
  • HE'S NO. 1 After a worldwide plague that kills all males, Yorick (Ben Schnetzer, left) is the last living man, protected by Agent 355 (Ashley Romans), who's trying to get him to San Francisco and a science lab that might hold the secret to repopulation, in Y: The Last Man, screening on Hulu.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Hulu

Based on a comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra and adapted for TV by Eliza Clark, this post-apocalyptic sci-fi show follows Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) and his Capuchin monkey, Ampersand, as they traverse a USA where they appear to be the only two male survivors of a mysterious worldwide androcide that has killed every other creature with a Y chromosome.

As it turns out, Yorick's mother, Jennifer Brown (Diane Lane), is now president after all the males in succession died. She sends Agent 355 (Ashley Romans) to protect Yorick as they travel to San Francisco from Washington, D.C., to a lab that might hold the key to a cure. Meanwhile, Yorick's sister, Hero Brown (Olivia Thirlby), and her trans best friend, Sam (Elliot Fletcher), hole up in a compound run by Roxanne (Missi Pyle), a militant leader with a dark secret.

In a country now populated and run solely by women, the idea of a kinder, gentler nation quickly vanishes. The series astutely explores the societal, governmental, and gender effects of what might happen if all men simply ceased to exist in the blink of an eye. I especially enjoyed watching Roxanne's backstory unfold. She's brutish and charismatic, and she finds her tribe in a home for abused women, but instead of liberating them, she becomes a new kind of abuser. Sadly, the show has been canceled after just one season. (10 47- to 54-min. episodes) Δ

