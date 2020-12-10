Worth a laugh 

I must say, I don't think I've laughed as hard since Al Capp's Li'l Abner cartoon stopped some 40 years ago. In Al Fonzi's "Conservative perspective" (Dec. 3), he goes delightfully reactionary with his "Democrat" Party Trump-talk. When he says that the Republican Party were "the original political champions of desegregation and civil rights," I believe he is reaching back some 150 years, and the Republican Party has changed quite a bit since then. And when he writes that Democrats are "dedicated to the demise of working- and middle-class Americans," he is supposing the suicide of that political party. Which is not quite what the latest election showed.

Clement Salvadori

Atascadero