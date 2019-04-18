Worth a drive 

Hop on the trolley: For a trip through wine country that's a little bit different, the Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley is gearing up for its third season of round-trip excursions into wine country every weekend. The 2019 season begins on May 11. For $10 (in advance; it's $18 at the trolley), you can hop on and off the trolley as it completes its route from Costa de Oro Wine Tasting Room at 1331 S. Nicholson in Santa Maria. Stops include Presqu'ile Winery, Conttonwood Canyon Winery, and Old Town Orcutt. Along the way, guests can hop on and off at the wineries and locations of their choosing and catch up with the trolley as it completes the loop. The 28-passenger trolley is an extension of the city's downtown trolley service, and it will run every 60 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out the latest schedules and news at santamariavalley.com ... Slated to open sometime in October, the Paso Market Walk already has a lineup of food purveyors that will blow your ever-lovin' mind: The Montello Tasting Room, which will serve up its luscious olive oil; Just Baked Cake Studio and Bakery; Stafford's Chocolates; Hog Canyon Brewing Company; The Vreamery, offering up plant-based and dairy-free cheeses; Tailored Coffee; Momotaro Ramen; Gather Urban Agriculture, "an experiential nursery"; Leo Leo Gelato; and the Paso Robles Wine Merchant, a wine bar and kitchen. I don't know about you, but I'm in! I'm not sure I can wait until October, though. Check out more at pasomarketwalk.com. Δ

Editor Camillia Lanham is ready to walk and eat in Paso. Send your news nibbles to clanham@newtimesslo.com.