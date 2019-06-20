Woody Benton will speak at watercolor society meeting 

Watercolor artist Woody Benton will be the guest speaker during the June program meeting of the Central Coast Watercolor Society, which takes place at the SLO United Methodist Church on Tuesday, June 25, at 7 p.m. Benton currently teaches watercolor classes in various locations in SLO County, and his works can be found in galleries throughout California and Hawaii.

There will be a social time before the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Those interested in becoming Central Coast Watercolor Society members are encouraged to attend the program. The church is located at 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. Admission is free. Call (805) 439-0295 or visit ccwsart.com for more information. Δ