Women's Extemporaneous Writing Group holds monthly meetings in Avila Beach 

The Women's Extemporaneous Writing Group holds its next meeting on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 9:30 a.m., at Mulligan's Bar and Grill in Avila Beach. This monthly gathering starts with breakfast and a meet-and-greet for members and first-time attendees.

At 10 a.m., the writing segment of the meeting starts. Each participant is given a word or phrase and then has a limited amount of time to write the first thoughts that come to mind. No writing experience is required. Attendees will have the opportunity to share what they've written around 11 a.m. (but sharing is not required to participate).

For more info on the Women's Extemporaneous Writing Group and other upcoming meeting dates, email mochej@hotmail.com. Mulligan's Bar and Grill is located at the Avila Beach Golf Resort, at 6460 Ana Bay Road, Avila Beach. Δ