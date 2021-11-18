Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

November 18, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Women's Extemporaneous Writing Group holds monthly meetings in Avila Beach 

By

The Women's Extemporaneous Writing Group holds its next meeting on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 9:30 a.m., at Mulligan's Bar and Grill in Avila Beach. This monthly gathering starts with breakfast and a meet-and-greet for members and first-time attendees.

At 10 a.m., the writing segment of the meeting starts. Each participant is given a word or phrase and then has a limited amount of time to write the first thoughts that come to mind. No writing experience is required. Attendees will have the opportunity to share what they've written around 11 a.m. (but sharing is not required to participate).

For more info on the Women's Extemporaneous Writing Group and other upcoming meeting dates, email mochej@hotmail.com. Mulligan's Bar and Grill is located at the Avila Beach Golf Resort, at 6460 Ana Bay Road, Avila Beach. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. The 2021 New Times Music Awards brought great music and an energetic crowd to SLO Brew Rock on Nov. 12 Read More

  2. Modern-day troubadour John Craigie plays the Clark Center on Nov. 20 Read More

  3. Red Notice Read More

  4. SLO Rep presents radio play iteration of It's A Wonderful Life Read More

  5. The Harder They Fall mashes '70s blaxploitation homage with revisionist Western panache Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation