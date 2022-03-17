click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Made Up Stories

MEANT FOR EACH OTHER Widower and single dad Gary (Josh Gad) is an emotional mess, and quirky Mary (Isla Fisher) has a dark secret, and they seem to keep running into each other even when they're running away, in Wolf Like Me, streaming on Peacock.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Peacock

This Peacock original series brings together funny people Josh Gad and Isla Fisher in a kooky rom-com series that follows the beginning of a relationship between two people who each have their own freighter-sized amount of baggage. Gary (Gad) is a single father to the adorable 11-year-old Emma (Ariel Donoghue), but the two are struggling to find their groove in life together after Gary's wife dies. He's broken, feeling inadequate, and always just around the corner from a complete mental breakdown.

They meet Mary (Fisher), a beautiful and funny advice columnist who is desperate for human interaction, but for some mysterious reason she insists they need to stay away from her. No matter how they try, they can't seem to stop running into each other, and a special connection between Mary and Emma becomes evident.

When Gary finds out Mary's secret, she's desperate to keep him from revealing it to the world and begs him stay quiet. Soon romantic feelings start to churn as Gary sees how close Emma and Mary are becoming. Trying to navigate their own troubles and each other, this trio tries to find a way to stay in each other's lives. Nice, quick episodes mean you can binge this one in less than three hours and it's totally worth a watch. (six 30-minute episodes).