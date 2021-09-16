With deepest gratitude to community members 

The disgraceful events that occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at my home during the virtual Lucia Mar Unified School District board meeting are not what our community is about.

Our community is about neighbors helping neighbors and wanting to heal and support each other.

Thank you to all the students, staff, colleagues, dog walkers, and well-wishers who have reached out with their gifts and well wishes.

A special thank you to my courageous neighbor who tried to protect me.

Unity will win over division, helping over hurt, and good should always prevail over evil.

I will continue to work hard to keep Lucia Mar staff and students safe and make Lucia Mar the best it can be.

Colleen Martin

board member

Lucia Mar Unified School District