Winterish wonderland 

When the tourists are away, the locals will play: Morro Bay celebrates its fishing village heritage in maritime style during the totally chill holiday off-season! Find festive holiday trees crafted out of crab pots throughout town, and don't forget to ask for fresh, seasonal crab found in Embarcadero restaurants this time of year (morrobay.org) ... Apple Farm in SLO will host a Supper with Santa event this Dec. 2, 9, and 13 at 5 p.m. featuring a holiday dinner buffet, drinks, and photos with Santa Claus (applefarm.com) ... Madonna Inn goblets are always a nice holiday gift (as are the cakes and pastries in the bakery). But did you know you can also sign up for a goat yoga class on the rolling green lawn of Madonna Meadows this holiday season? On Dec. 1, throw on those yoga pants and get bleating! Learn more at madonnainn.com/events-calendar. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain thinks goats can fix anything. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.