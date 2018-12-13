Winter winederland 

Fugly and snuggly: Throw on your weirdest/tackiest/most terrible holiday sweater and head to Ancient Peaks Winery in Santa Margarita for a fun ugly sweater party this Dec. 14! The festivities will include wines by the glass, holiday treats, and live music by Britton Miller. You could also win best (read: ugliest) sweater! (No RSVP needed; go to ancientpeaks.com to learn more) ... On Dec. 19, Asuncion Ridge Winery in Paso Robles will host a shindig featuring live music and wine with Les Beck, who will take over the grand piano for a spin, performing music from many genres to accompany your wine tasting or wine by the glass. No cover charge. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain is surfing with Santa. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.