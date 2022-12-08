Winter Festival Market showcases local crafters in Nipomo 

click to enlarge File Photo Courtesy Of Cyndi Nunez

Birchwood Garden Barn and Home in Nipomo presents the Winter Festival Market, which will be open on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The two-day, pop-up boutique sale will feature items from more than 25 local crafters, artists, and other vendors.

Hot chocolate will be available for guests to enjoy during the event. Each purchase during the sale includes a ticket to enter into a raffle for door prizes. Admission to the event is free.

To find out more about the event, call Birchwood Garden Barn and Home at (805) 723-5102 or visit birchwoodnipomo.com. Birchwood is located at 323 W. Teft St., Nipomo. Δ