Winning Images 2020 is coming! 

A photograph can capture a moment in a way that words simply can't. Since 1994, the New Times Media Group has invited local photographers to show us their perspective on spaces that surround them in our annualcontest.We have several categories :and. All photographs must be taken with in theandWe are only doing online entries this year for our contest. You must fill out a form for each entry.The winning images will be on display at various locations.Entry divisions are either ADULT or YOUTH (18 & under)• Categories are: People, Architecture, Land/Seascape, Animals, Flora, Travel, and Open.• All images will be submitted digitally via the online form.• Photos submitted in previous years are ineligible.• Entry fees must be paid in full to be considered officially entered. After submitting forms you can make your online payment here or send a check to Winning Images c/o New Times, 1010 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401• Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept 7.• A completed entry form must be submitted for each entry.• All photos must be the original, creative work of the submitting photographer.• All photographs must be taken within the boundaries of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties – except submissions to the Travel and Open categories – for which photos may be taken anywhere else.• Entry in the contest constitutes permission to use the photo in the paper, online, and for display.• All entrants are asked to submit a high-quality digital file of their image (jpeg format, at least 300 dpi) on the submission form.• Judges have the right to reassign categories for mislabeled or misfiled photos at their discretion.• This is an Open category. Photographs can be of any subject of the entrant’s choosing, but must have been taken within the boundaries of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.• Entrants must be 18 or younger as of August 20 and enrolled in any school (including a home school) that’s not a college. A winner’s legal guardian will be required to sign a release form.• All other rules from the adult categories apply.All entry money goes toward prizes. Winners will be contacted. Winning images will be published in the Thursday, Oct. 1 issues of New Times and the Sun; and in an online gallery.When you are finished submitting your entries you must come back here and pay your entry fees to be officially entered. You can verify your payment by calling 805-546-8208 after your transaction.