Wine Time 

J Dusi Wines was scheduled to host its Zincursion event on March 22, but due to the state's COVID-19 related request, the winery is currently closed for wine tastings. Starting March 17, you can still come by to pick up wine club orders and purchase wine at the tasting room, and they are offering curbside pickups. For anyone in SLO County who may be self-isolating, they're are also offering home delivery. Visit jdusiwines.com for more info. Δ

