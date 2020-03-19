Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 19, 2020 Food & Drink » Picks

Wine Time 

By

J Dusi Wines was scheduled to host its Zincursion event on March 22, but due to the state's COVID-19 related request, the winery is currently closed for wine tastings. Starting March 17, you can still come by to pick up wine club orders and purchase wine at the tasting room, and they are offering curbside pickups. For anyone in SLO County who may be self-isolating, they're are also offering home delivery. Visit jdusiwines.com for more info. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is always eating and learning. Send kneadable knowledge to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Picks

  |  

More Picks »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

More by Beth Giuffre

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Eat, Drink, and Run Read More

  2. Parents are happy. Students are happy. Even the vegans are diggin' SLO's new burger joint Read More

  3. Now more than ever, we should be supporting SLO county's small organic farms Read More

  4. Over the river and through the woods, find Hidden Kitchen tucked in Cambria's downtown Read More

  5. Clean Machine Meatballs Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation