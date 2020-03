Tasting Italy via Paso is the theme for the Goddess of Wine's latest wine tasting at Fossil Wine Bar, 5992 Entrada Ave., Atascadero, March 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets, $40 ($35 WC) at eventbrite.com, include an evening of tasty Italian and Italian-style wines and fresh-baked Italian breads from JDBakes. Δ

