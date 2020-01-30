Wine time 

Lone Madrone is hosting a Cheese Event on Feb. 1 at the winery on 5800 Adelaida Road in Paso. Tickets, $25 at lonemadrone.orderport.net, include a tasting of Westcombe cheddar paired with Lone Madrone wines. Hand-picked by chef Jeffrey Scott, the hard-to-come-by wheel of English cheese is this year's great find for the casual event, so be ready to learn all about this tasty cheese's history from one of the area's favorite chefs ... The Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 1, 2 and 3 Awards in Wines are now offered onsite in Paso Robles through The Wine House, a WSET Approved Programme Provider. Courses will be held at Broken Earth Winery, 1650 Ramada Drive, Paso, starting Feb. 3, continuing until June 1. For more information on courses and/or to register, visit winehouse.com. For additional questions, contact WSET Instructor Melanie Webber at melanie@webbcom.com. Δ

