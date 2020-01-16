Wine time 

It is time again for the Wineries of 46 East to host the popular 19th annual Esprit du Vin, where 20 wineries will gather under one roof for an evening of delicious wine and cheese pairings, culinary delights and live music. The Spirit of Wine event will take place Jan. 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery, 2017 Wisteria Lane, Paso. Tickets, $40 general ($50 VIP), may be purchased at my805tix.com ... Sextant Wines is having a Souper Weekend in honor of National Soup Month, pairing its Santa Lucia Highlands 2017 Reserve Chardonnay with a taste of poblano and white cheddar soup. The pairing will be included with all tasting flights on Jan. 18 to 19 starting at 10 a.m. at Sextant Wines, 1653 Maxwellton St., SLO ... Meet owner/winemaker Chris Leanard of Leonard Wine Company while enjoying a flight of his amazing zins with a special food pairing provided by The Savory Palette on Jan. 22 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Savory Palette, 601 Embarcadero No. 5, Morro Bay. Tickets, on eventbrite.com, are $40 in advance, $45 at the door, and $35 Seller-2-Seller Wine Club ... Let's raise a glass for Jac Jacobs of Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards and Sarah Mullins of Rancho Sisquoc Winery. The two Central Coast winemakers were chosen to judge the 20th anniversary San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the largest competition of North American wines. Judging took place in early January. For wine award results, visit winejudging.com. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is always eating and learning. Send kneadable knowledge to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.