Wine time 

Are you familiar with gewurztraminer? Gruner veltliner? How about zwiegelt? Then you must enter the Austrian grape varieties zeitgeist with the Goddess of Wine, Denise Lowe for a Tasting Austria in Atascadero wine tasting with snacks on Jan. 13, at Fossil Wine Bar, 5992 Entrada Ave., Atascadero, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets, $40 ($35 for wine club members) on Eventbrite will cover your chance to learn about several delicious grapes that originated in the cool climate of Old World Austria and migrated to the sunny climes of the New World ... Meanwhile, are you eggnogged out? The tenacious Goddess of Wine would like to ease you through that New Year's hangover with a Hair of the Dog wine tasting on Jan. 15, from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Savory Palette, 601 Embarcadero, No. 5, Morro Bay. Denise Lowe's tasting revolves around the transition into the New Year. She will help you with a new lease on life with wines and snacks. Tickets are $40 on Eventbrite ... The Wine History Project has announced the latest wine education opportunities: The Claiborne & Churchill Exhibit features the story of Clay Thompson and Fredericka Churchill and their passion for Alsatian wines, which brought them to the Edna Valley in 1981. Open daily, the exhibit is located in the garden area of Claiborne & Churchill tasting room, 2649 Carpenter Canyon Road in Edna Valley. Also, the Dusi Family Zinfandel Grape Growers Exhibit—featuring the five generations of the Dusi family planting, growing, farming, and harvesting grapes in Paso Robles from 1925 to present—is on display daily at the J Dusi tasting room, 1401 Highway 46 West, Paso. Also currently on display is the Mysteries and Characteristics of Zinfandel, an exhibit that features the journey of the zinfandel grape from Georgia and Croatia to SLO, and how it has become the heritage grape of the Golden State. The exhibit is available to view at two locations: Saucelito Canyon Tasting Room, 3080 Biddle Ranch Road, in SLO, open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Turley Wine Cellars Tasting Room, 2900 Vineyard Drive, Templeton. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Δ

