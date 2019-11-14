Got a News Tip?
November 14, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Wine time 

By

Join sommelier Katie Gebauer on Nov. 17, 1 to 3 p.m., for a lively sensory experience of analysis, discussion, and tasting with The Ins & Outs of Mourvedre, a wine seminar hosted by Cass Winery, 7350 Linne Road, Paso. Tickets are $35/$28 at casswines.com ... The Paso Robles Rhone Rangers and nine of the areas finest wineries will be hosting Syrah Varietal Night at Halter Ranch Vineyard on Nov. 19 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets, $50 ($30 for tasting only) at rrsyrah2019.bpt.me, encompass an educational seminar with six winemaker panelists: Steve Anglim, Anglim; Damian Grindley, Brecon Estate; Carl Bowker, Caliza Winery; Molly Lonborg, Halter Ranch; Steve Martell, Kaleidos; and Clay Selkirk, Le Cuvier. The tasting of wines from 26 Rhone Rangers will be paired with small bites and artisan cheeses, accompanied by live music with Lexi Sidders. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre has eyes for pie. Send crust and filling ingredients to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

