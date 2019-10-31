Wine time 

TheWine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 2 Award in Wines and Spirits course will be offered Nov. 19, and 20, and Dec. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Paso Robles. The course is designed to be vocational training in product knowledge for drinks industry employees who might have little previous knowledge of the range of alcoholic beverages available. The course, which costs $795, is also open to those who don't work in the drinks industry but who want a serious education in wine and wish to broaden their knowledge in a structured way. Wine tasting is a part of every class. The WSET recommends that students complete at least 14 hours of personal study outside the classroom hours. Melanie Webber, DipWSET/FWS will be instructing the class at the Broken Earth Tasting Room, 1650 Ramada Drive, Paso. For more info and to reserve a spot, visit winehouse.com/product/wset-level-2-award-in-wines-and-spirits, or contact Monica Marin at (310) 479-3731. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre wants to hear about more interactive tasting experiences. Send tipsy tidbits to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.