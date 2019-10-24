Wine time 

Eberle Winery invites you and your brave children to join them in their Haunted Caves for a spooky weekend, Oct. 25, 26, and 27 from 5 to 9 p.m. at their winery, 3810 E. Highway 46, Paso. Eberly goes all out, filling their 16,000-square-foot caves with surprises and scares around every corner. Plus, they will have LouLou Cheese Girl selling boards and snacks including: grilled cheeses; mac and cheese; cheese boxes of love; griddled pears and burrata; candy boxes; Nutella, pumpkin butter, and marshmallow toast. There will also be spooky sangria for sale for the grown-ups. It's only $5 to enter, with all proceeds going to the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation ... Hunt Cellars Winery, 2875 Oakdale Road, Paso, is holding a complimentary barbecue bites pairing with wine and live music on Oct. 26, from noon to 5 p.m. Hunt will be grilling up sausage sliders and a side of homemade potato salad with your wine tasting, which costs $15 per person and includes one pairing (fee waived with one bottle of wine purchase). Complimentary for wine club members and their guests. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is always up for a bottle of liquid gold. Send dipping bread and newsy nibbles to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.