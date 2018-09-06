Got a News Tip?
September 06, 2018 Food & Drink » Bites

Wine spotlight 

By

Mission accomplished: The members of the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail have announced a $10,000 donation to the Friends of Mission San Miguel. The donation was made possible from proceeds of the sold-out Evening Under the Estrella Sky Winemakers' Dinner. Owners and winemakers from member wineries paired their wines with a four-course dinner, enjoyed by more than 150 guests during an evening at Old Mission San Miguel (you can get tickets for next year's event now at pleasantvalleywinetrail.com) ... Did you know that you can stay overnight at plenty of Paso Robles wineries? Well, you can! Try a staycation at Alta Colina Trailer Pond, Cass Vineyard & Winery Geneseo Inn, Grey Wolf Cellars/ Barton Family Wines/ KroBar Distilling Farmhouse Suite, Paso Port/ Per Caso Wines/ Pendray's Distillery The Quinta and The Studio, SummerWood Winery & Inn, Thacher Winery Homestead Hill, or Zenaida Cellars The Winemaker's Loft and The Cellarmaster's Studio. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain believes in staycations over vacations. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.

