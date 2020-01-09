Got a News Tip?
January 09, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Wine History Project screens prohibition documentary 

By

A commemorative screening of America's Wine: The Legacy of Prohibition takes place at the Paso Robles Pioneer Museum on Friday, Jan. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. An additional showing is also scheduled at the Monday Club in San Luis Obispo on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. Both events are hosted by the Wine History Project, in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the beginning of Prohibition (Jan. 17, 1920).

Following each screening is a panel of guest speakers, made up of some of the writers and producers behind America's Wine. Speakers include Carla De Luca Worfork, Victor W. Geraci, Mary Orlin, and James Beard, who will discuss the era of Prohibition and the impact it had on the wine industry in California. Admission to either screening is $25. Call (805) 439-4647 or visit winehistoryproject.org for more info. Δ

