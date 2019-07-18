Wine Country Theatre presents Little Women 

Wine Country Theatre's production of Little Women opens at the Park Ballroom in Paso Robles on Friday, Aug. 2, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 18. This musical adaptation, based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, follows the adventures of four young women growing up in Civil War America.

"This is a timeless tale about the power of family, friendship, romance, and individuality," Cynthia Anthony, Wine Country Theatre's executive director, said in press materials. "Alcott's novel is still relevant. The music and lyrics are modern in style, and the heroine, Jo, is a contemporary character, even though she first came to life in the novel published over 100 years ago."

Director Kelli M. Poward helms this rendition of the Tony Award-nominated show. The cast of 14 includes Veronica Surber as Jo, Libby Parker as Beth, Tara Brinkman as Meg, and Ella Gomez as Amy. Performances take place every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and every Sunday at 2 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to showtime.

Admission is $25 for adults and $15 for students, or $20 per ticket for groups of eight or more. Tickets are available in advance at my805tix.com. Wine, beer, coffee, cheese plates, and other refreshments will be available for purchase at each performance. Park Street Ballroom is located at 1232 Park St., Paso Robles. Call (805) 238-5042 or visit winecountrytheatre.com for more info. Δ