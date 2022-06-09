Wine Country Theatre presents latest comedy, Love, Loss, and What I Wore, in Paso Robles 

Wine Country Theatre will debut its upcoming production, Love, Loss, and What I Wore, on Friday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m., at Plymouth Congregational Church Hall in Paso Robles. The show will run for two weekends only, with performances every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and every Sunday at 2 p.m., through Sunday, June 19.

Director Cynthia Anthony helms this touching comedy, based on the book by Ilene Beckerman, that explores the lives of 28 women who share their memories of love and loss, "framed through the clothes they wore," according to press materials.

Tickets to the show are available in advance at my805tix.com. Each performance is limited to 80 seats. Doors open one hour prior to each performance. Table seating, wine, beer, soft drinks, and snacks are available for purchase.

Visit winecountrytheatre.com for more info. The Plymouth Congregational Church Hall is located at 1301 Oak St., Paso Robles. The entrance to the venue is on 13th Street. Δ