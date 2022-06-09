Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

June 09, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Wine Country Theatre presents latest comedy, Love, Loss, and What I Wore, in Paso Robles 

By

Wine Country Theatre will debut its upcoming production, Love, Loss, and What I Wore, on Friday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m., at Plymouth Congregational Church Hall in Paso Robles. The show will run for two weekends only, with performances every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and every Sunday at 2 p.m., through Sunday, June 19.

Director Cynthia Anthony helms this touching comedy, based on the book by Ilene Beckerman, that explores the lives of 28 women who share their memories of love and loss, "framed through the clothes they wore," according to press materials.

Tickets to the show are available in advance at my805tix.com. Each performance is limited to 80 seats. Doors open one hour prior to each performance. Table seating, wine, beer, soft drinks, and snacks are available for purchase.

Visit winecountrytheatre.com for more info. The Plymouth Congregational Church Hall is located at 1301 Oak St., Paso Robles. The entrance to the venue is on 13th Street. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Live Oak returns: After a two-year hiatus, the beloved local music festival is in full swing Read More

  2. Joe Jackson plays the Fremont Theater on June 7 Read More

  3. Top Gun: Maverick is ridiculous and awesome! Read More

  4. George Carlin's American Dream Read More

  5. NAACP's Juneteenth Celebration includes film screening and music from local artists Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation