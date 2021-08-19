Wine Country Theatre hosts outdoor musical revue, Back in the Saddle Again 

Tickets are now available in advance for Wine Country Theatre's next original production, Back in the Saddle Again, held at the Harris Stage Lines Event Center in Paso Robles. The show premieres on Friday, Sept. 3, and is scheduled to run through Sunday, Sept. 12 (with performances taking place on every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting at 7 p.m.).

Back in the Saddle Again was written and directed by John Lambie and features a live band, led by musical director Debbie Lagomarsino. A variety of Western-themed showtunes and other songs will be performed by the band, accompanied by a group of singers. Admission to the show is $30, and wine and refreshments will be available for purchase during the event.

Attendees can purchase tickets to the show in advance at my805tix.com. For more info on Back in the Saddle Again, call (805) 610-0786 or visit winecountrytheatre.com. The Harris Stage Lines Event Center is located at 5995 N. River Road, Paso Robles. Δ