Wind and solar can't give us the energy we need 

No wind, no solar, no power. Can't argue with that. What about backup batteries ? Here's what: When in use, the batteries only last four hours. Then what? The batteries need to be recharged. Can you imagine how many batteries it might take to fill the gap left by the the loss of wind and solar power? A considerable amount! Not only that, but it could take a considerable amount of time to complete the recharging. At the same time, there are huge requirements for recharging electric vehicles. Not an encouraging scenario.

That's not all, and it's not good. Batteries have been know to explode without any notice. Battery fires are extremely difficult to extinguish. They eventually become hazardous waste, as do solar panels. Where will all this waste be stored? Wind turbines are not recyclable, so they are continuing to be buried in massive landfills.

Recently, I had conversations with two separate home solar salesmen who both agreed there is no reason imaginable to expect renewable energy sources to keep up with the ever increasing demand for electricity.

The New Green Deal is no deal at all. The anti-nuclear fear mongers continue to demand the closure of Diablo Canyon, but that would actually create an immense shortage of clean, sustainable, emission-free energy and increasing the amount of unclean fossil fuel energy to maintain a reliable grid. Nuclear power is green energy. Fossil fuels are not.

The answer is for each power source be brought together and create a solution to this long-standing dilemma before it gets way out of hand and we are left with sitting in the cold and dark and in our vehicles waiting hours to recharge the batteries. Think about it!

Ellie Ripley

Arroyo Grande