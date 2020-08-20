Got a News Tip?
August 20, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Wilshire Health and Community Services presents an original podcast, Wisdom from the Porch 

By

Wisdom from the Porch, an original podcast produced by Wilshire Health and Community Services, is available to listen to online for free at wisdomfromtheporch.org. The series features six episodes so far and focuses on the exploration of healthy aging and lifestyle choices for senior adults and their families.

"As we age, choice is vital. Emotions and change can become overwhelming," Ron Yukelson, host of the podcast, said in a press release. "Our goal is for each listener to feel comfortable, stay involved in life, and create their own new reality."

Yukelson is also Wilshire's chief marketing and strategy officer, according to the release. Listeners of the podcast can expect to learn tips geared toward seniors seeking to maintain control of their future. Aside from on the official website, Wisdom from the Porch is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Play.

To learn more about the podcast or Wilshire Health and Community Services, a nonprofit that provides services throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, visit wilshirehcs.org. Δ

