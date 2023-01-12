Got a News Tip?
January 12, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Willow 

By
click to enlarge SMALL BUT BRAVE Warwick Davis reprises his role as the Nelwyn sorcerer Willow Ufgood in this Disney TV series based on the 1988 Ron Howard film of the same name, Willow. - PHOTO COURTESY OF &#10;IMAGINE ENTERTAINMENT, LUCASFILM TELEVSION, AND LUCASFILM
  • Photo Courtesy Of imagine Entertainment, Lucasfilm Televsion, And Lucasfilm
  • SMALL BUT BRAVE Warwick Davis reprises his role as the Nelwyn sorcerer Willow Ufgood in this Disney TV series based on the 1988 Ron Howard film of the same name, Willow.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Disney Plus

bingeable.png

OK, '80s kids—we have reason to rejoice! I fell in love with the movie Willow as a kid, and now there's a series out to continue the magic.

Warwick Davis is back as the titular character, and baby Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) is now a young woman who has been raised without pomp and circumstance as a simple village baker under a different name. However, Prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk) and she are in the mad sort of love that only happens to teenagers, so when he's snatched from the village, she insists on joining the search party along with Airk's sister, Kit (Ruby Cruz); her friend/love interest, Jade (Erin Kellyman); her reluctant fiancé, Graydon (Tony Revolori); Willow; and naughty troublemaker Thraxus Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel).

The troupe ventures into the great unknown, encountering all sorts of obstacles along the way—from bad guys to psychedelic mind trips. Funny and charming, adventurous and intoxicating—this new version of Willow is just as endearing as the film and continues the fun all these years later. (eight 46- to 60-min. episodes)

