OK, '80s kids—we have reason to rejoice! I fell in love with the movie Willow as a kid, and now there's a series out to continue the magic.

Warwick Davis is back as the titular character, and baby Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) is now a young woman who has been raised without pomp and circumstance as a simple village baker under a different name. However, Prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk) and she are in the mad sort of love that only happens to teenagers, so when he's snatched from the village, she insists on joining the search party along with Airk's sister, Kit (Ruby Cruz); her friend/love interest, Jade (Erin Kellyman); her reluctant fiancé, Graydon (Tony Revolori); Willow; and naughty troublemaker Thraxus Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel).

The troupe ventures into the great unknown, encountering all sorts of obstacles along the way—from bad guys to psychedelic mind trips. Funny and charming, adventurous and intoxicating—this new version of Willow is just as endearing as the film and continues the fun all these years later. (eight 46- to 60-min. episodes) ∆