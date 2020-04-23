Got a News Tip?
April 23, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Wildling Museum seeks photography of regional wildlife 

Registration to enter the 11th biannual Wildling Nature Photography Competition, hosted by the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature, is now open. The theme of this competition's latest recurrence is Critters of the Tri-County Region, as applicants are encouraged to submit photos of all forms of wildlife—land and sea mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, insects—so long as they are found within the counties of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, or Ventura.

The competition is divided into two categories: adult (ages 18 and over) and youth (ages 17 and younger). Prizes range from $250 to $50 in the adult category and $100 to $50 in the youth category. Applicants may only submit five or fewer photos. The entry fee is $10 per photograph. The deadline for submissions is July 6. Semi-finalists will be notified on July 26.

Although concrete scheduling will be contingent upon California's COVID-19 reopening guidelines, the Wildling Museum hopes to display competition finalists on-site starting Sept. 12. For entry forms or more info, visit wildlingmuseum.org. Δ

