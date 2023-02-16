Wildling Museum seeks environmental art proposals for upcoming 10-month installation 

Over the past two years, the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang has periodically commissioned artists to develop environmentally themed art installations in the venue's Michele Kuelbs Tower Gallery.

The museum is currently seeking proposals for its next tower installation, and artists who reside in the counties of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles are invited to apply. The deadline for proposal submissions is Wednesday, March 1.

click to enlarge File Courtesy Photo By Mary Ince

In accordance with this year's theme, applicants for the 2023 installation are asked to submit proposals that focus on ocean and underwater motifs, and "explore an environmental topic—whether climate change, plastic pollution, overfishing, or similar environmental issues," according to press materials from the Wildling Museum.

The selected finalist's installation will be on view in the Michele Kuelbs Tower Gallery from May through March 2024. Details on proposal submissions and required materials are available online at wildlingmuseum.org. Past installations in the tower gallery have included artist Holli Harmon's The Nature of Clouds.

For additional info, call the Wildling Museum at (805) 688-1082. The museum is located at 1511 Mission Drive, unit B, Solvang. Δ