Wildling Museum hosts Zoom talk with Chuck Graham, author of Carrizo Plain: Where the Mountains Meet the Grasslands 

On Wednesday, April 14, the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will host its next virtual program via Zoom, Chuck Graham: Hidden Wonders of the Carrizo Plain, from 4 to 5 p.m. A local photographer and author, Graham recently released his new book, Carrizo Plain: Where the Mountains Meet the Grasslands. During the Zoom program, Graham will discuss the book and share some of his experiences as an avid photographer of the Carrizo Plain National Monument over the past 15 years.

"As a photographer, there isn't a bad time for me to visit [the Carrizo Plain]. It doesn't always have to be about the super bloom phenomena," Graham said in press materials from the Wildling Museum. "I've never returned to the grasslands without at least a few quality images."

The suggested donation to view Graham's virtual program via Zoom is $5. Visit wildlingmuseum.org for more info. Δ