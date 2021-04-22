Wildling Museum highlights art from SLOPE and other artist groups 

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature presents Art from the Trail: Exploring the Natural Beauty of Santa Barbara County, which premiered on April 17 and is scheduled to remain on display through Oct. 3. Featured artists in the exhibit include members of the San Luis Outdoor Painters for the Environment (SLOPE), the Oak Group, and the Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment (SCAPE).

Co-sponsored by Healthy People Healthy Trails and the Santa Barbara County Trails Council, this collaborative exhibition aims to celebrate the outdoors through its featured artworks, while raising awareness for local trails.

"Through the pandemic, I think we've all begun to look for new ways to explore our own backyard. Seeing these trails through the eyes of our talented community of artists is an inspiring reminder to get outside and up close with the rich nature surrounding us," Lauren Sharp, assistant director of the Wildling Museum, said in a press release.

For more info on the exhibit, call (805) 688-1082 or visit wildlingmuseum.org. The Wildling Museum is located at 1511 Mission Drive, unit B, Solvang. Δ