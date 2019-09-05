Wild and Scenic Film Festival opens with Butterfly Ball 

The Central Coast State Parks Association (CCSPA) hosts its third annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival, which kicks off with the Butterfly Ball Gala at SLO Brew Rock on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 11 p.m. Two short films, focusing on the plight and recent decline in numbers of the Western Monarch butterflies, will be screened during the event. The gala also includes a multi-course dinner, wine, live music, and a silent auction.

The festival will continue through Sunday, Sept. 22, with screenings held at various locations throughout SLO County, including the Clark Center for the Performing Arts, Fremont Theater, South Bay Community Center, and Morro Bay Natural History Museum. Several environmental organizations and businesses will be hosting tables at each event to bring awareness to the issues driving their missions.

For the complete screening lineup and more info on the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, visit centralcoastparks.org/filmfest. Δ