Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 05, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Wild and Scenic Film Festival opens with Butterfly Ball 

By

The Central Coast State Parks Association (CCSPA) hosts its third annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival, which kicks off with the Butterfly Ball Gala at SLO Brew Rock on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 11 p.m. Two short films, focusing on the plight and recent decline in numbers of the Western Monarch butterflies, will be screened during the event. The gala also includes a multi-course dinner, wine, live music, and a silent auction.

The festival will continue through Sunday, Sept. 22, with screenings held at various locations throughout SLO County, including the Clark Center for the Performing Arts, Fremont Theater, South Bay Community Center, and Morro Bay Natural History Museum. Several environmental organizations and businesses will be hosting tables at each event to bring awareness to the issues driving their missions.

For the complete screening lineup and more info on the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, visit centralcoastparks.org/filmfest. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Film Listings, 9/5/19 – 9/12/19 Read More

  2. Sierra Vista NICU gets new library to promote brain development for babies Read More

  3. Babylon and beyond: Reggae, roots rock, country, and more are coming to a stage near you Read More

  4. Nipomo children's book author champions endangered species Read More

  5. Cambrian reflects on 50 years since photographing the festival that shaped a generation Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation